Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Camara's double-double leads Dayton past Southern 69-60

news
45 minutes ago
Toumani Camara finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds to lift Dayton to a 69-60 win over Southern

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Toumani Camara finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds to lift Dayton to a 69-60 win over Southern on Tuesday night.

Kobe Elvis had 15 points for the Flyers (8-5), who have won four straight games at home. DaRon Holmes II added 10 points and four blocks. Mustapha Amzil had seven rebounds.

Brion Whitley had 14 points for the Jaguars (6-7). Terrell Williams added 12 points, while Tyrone Lyons scored 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Dayton man indicted for allegedly exposing himself in Warren County...
2
Springfield man who died in fiery crash was a ‘genuine person’
3
American Red Cross: Blood supply is ‘historically low’
4
Cincinnati Children’s: ‘Our system is under stress’ due to COVID-19 and
5
Services set for Lewis, co-founder of Broad Street Bash in Middletown
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top