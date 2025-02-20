Cambridge and No. 8 Ohio State host Indiana

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Ohio State visits Indiana after Jaloni Cambridge scored 29 points in Ohio State's 86-78 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Hoosiers are 10-4 on their home court. Indiana has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Buckeyes have gone 11-3 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State is fifth in the Big Ten allowing 61.9 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

Indiana makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Ohio State has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Ohio State averages 17.0 more points per game (80.0) than Indiana allows (63.0).

The Hoosiers and Buckeyes face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yarden Garzon is averaging 13.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Hoosiers. Sydney Parrish is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chance Gray averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Cotie McMahon is shooting 42.3% and averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 26.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

