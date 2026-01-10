Cambridge leads No. 19 Ohio State against No. 8 Maryland after 41-point showing

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Ohio State visits No. 8 Maryland after Jaloni Cambridge scored 41 points in Ohio State's 78-69 victory against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Terrapins have gone 12-0 in home games. Maryland is the best team in the Big Ten with 19.7 fast break points.

The Buckeyes are 4-1 in Big Ten play. Ohio State is fifth in the Big Ten with 18.5 assists per game led by Cambridge averaging 4.0.

Maryland makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.4 percentage points higher than Ohio State has allowed to its opponents (37.1%). Ohio State scores 29.7 more points per game (84.6) than Maryland gives up to opponents (54.9).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oluchi Okananwa is averaging 16.8 points and 2.2 steals for the Terrapins. Yarden Garzon is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Cambridge is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Buckeyes. T'Yana Todd is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 9-1, averaging 88.7 points, 40.1 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.8 points per game.

Buckeyes: 9-1, averaging 86.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 14.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.