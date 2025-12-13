Breaking: 4-6 inches of snow possible, low temps ahead with advisories for most of region

Cambridge leads No. 21 Ohio State against Toledo

No. 21 Ohio State faces the Toledo Rockets after Jaloni Cambridge scored 33 points in Ohio State's 94-62 win over the Northern Kentucky Norse
By The Associated Press
6 hours ago
Toledo Rockets (3-4) at Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Ohio State hosts Toledo after Jaloni Cambridge scored 33 points in Ohio State's 94-62 victory against the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Buckeyes are 5-0 in home games. Ohio State is 6-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Rockets have gone 1-2 away from home. Toledo is ninth in the MAC scoring 63.9 points per game and is shooting 41.1%.

Ohio State is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 47.1% Toledo allows to opponents. Toledo averages 63.9 points per game, 1.6 more than the 62.3 Ohio State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cambridge is scoring 21.6 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Buckeyes. Chance Gray is averaging 12.4 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 41.8%.

Kendall Carruthers is averaging 14.7 points and 1.9 steals for the Rockets. Faith Fedd-Robinson is averaging 12.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

