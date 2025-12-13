Cambridge leads No. 21 Ohio State against Toledo

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Ohio State hosts Toledo after Jaloni Cambridge scored 33 points in Ohio State's 94-62 victory against the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Buckeyes are 5-0 in home games. Ohio State is 6-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Rockets have gone 1-2 away from home. Toledo is ninth in the MAC scoring 63.9 points per game and is shooting 41.1%.

Ohio State is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 47.1% Toledo allows to opponents. Toledo averages 63.9 points per game, 1.6 more than the 62.3 Ohio State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cambridge is scoring 21.6 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Buckeyes. Chance Gray is averaging 12.4 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 41.8%.

Kendall Carruthers is averaging 14.7 points and 1.9 steals for the Rockets. Faith Fedd-Robinson is averaging 12.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.