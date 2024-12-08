Cambridge, No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes to host Bostic and the No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini

BOTTOM LINE: Kendall Bostic and No. 21 Illinois visit Jaloni Cambridge and No. 12 Ohio State in Big Ten play Sunday.

The Buckeyes have gone 3-0 at home. Ohio State ranks fifth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 54.0 points while holding opponents to 33.9% shooting.

The Fighting Illini are 1-0 on the road. Illinois ranks seventh in the Big Ten allowing 55.1 points while holding opponents to 37.0% shooting.

Ohio State makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.5 percentage points higher than Illinois has allowed to its opponents (37.0%). Illinois averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Ohio State gives up.

The Buckeyes and Fighting Illini square off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cambridge is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Buckeyes.

Bostic is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 10.1 rebounds for the Fighting Illini.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.