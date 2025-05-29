Cameron delivers another solid outing as Royals top Reds, 3-2, salvaging final game of series

Maikel Garcia singled with one out in the fourth, extending his hitting streak to 13 games, then scored from first on Drew Waters’ deflected single.

In the fifth, John Rave doubled to right, collecting his first major league hit, and scored when Bobby Witt Jr. bounced a two-out double inside the first base bag for a 2-0 lead.

Witt added an insurance run with a seventh-inning sacrifice fly.

Carlos Estévez struck out two for a four-out save, his 15th.

Among his three singles, Spencer Steer delivered two-out RBI hits in the sixth and eighth.

Tyler Stephenson hit three singles while TJ Friedl hit two singles and has multiple hits in six straight games.

Hunter Greene (4-3) allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk with three strikeouts in five innings.

Austin Hays exited the game in the eighth with a left foot contusion. He was hobbled after fouling a pitch off his foot in a sixth-inning at-bat.

Key moment

Running on a 2-2 pitch, Garcia scored from first when second baseman Matt McLain deflected Waters’ hit into shallow right field, snapping a scoreless tie.

Key stat

Stephenson was 7 for 12 in the three-game series, including his first two three-hit games of the season.

Up next

Cincinnati LHP Andrew Abbott (4-0, 1.77 ERA) opens a weekend series at Wrigley Field. The Cubs are undecided on a starting pitcher.

RHP Seth Lugo (3-4, 3.02) returns from the injured list (third finger sprain) as the Royals begin a weekend series on Friday hosting the Tigers and RHP Casey Mize (6-1, 2.45).

