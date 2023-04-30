Campana helps Inter Miami beat Crew 2-1 to snap long skid

Columbus had advantages of 22-9 in shots and 8-5 in shots on goal.

Drake Callender finished with seven saves for Inter Miami. Patrick Schulte saved three shots for Columbus.

Entering play, the home side had won all four previous match-ups. Columbus had outscored Inter Miami 5-0 in its previous two home wins.

Inter Miami improved 1-4-0 on the road this season by scoring its first two goals away from home. Inter Miami came into the match with three straight 1-0 losses. No team in league history has ever lost four 1-0 matches in a row.

Inter Miami returns home to host Atlanta United on Saturday. Columbus is idle.

