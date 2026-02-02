Campbell and Bowling Green host Ball State

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts Ball State after Javontae Campbell scored 21 points in Bowling Green's 62-59 loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Falcons are 7-5 on their home court. Bowling Green is sixth in the MAC with 15.2 assists per game led by Campbell averaging 5.0.

The Cardinals have gone 3-6 against MAC opponents. Ball State is 6-9 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.7 turnovers per game.

Bowling Green makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Ball State has allowed to its opponents (45.4%). Ball State has shot at a 41.8% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points less than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Bowling Green have averaged.

The Falcons and Cardinals match up Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Campbell is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Falcons. Mayar Wol is averaging 13.7 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Devon Barnes is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging nine points. Armoni Zeigler is shooting 43.2% and averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 4-6, averaging 83.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 25.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.