Campbell has 25 in Bowling Green's 65-60 win over Eastern Michigan

The Eagles (14-14, 7-8) were led by Jalen Terry, who recorded 14 points, six rebounds and two steals. Jalin Billingsley added 13 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks for Eastern Michigan. Christian Henry had 10 points and four assists.

Humphrey put up 11 points in the first half for Bowling Green, who led 35-19 at halftime.

Bowling Green plays Saturday against Ball State at home, and Eastern Michigan hosts Central Michigan on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.