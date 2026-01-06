Campbell leads Bowling Green against Kent State

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -1.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green visits Kent State after Javontae Campbell scored 47 points in Bowling Green's 101-100 overtime victory against the UMass Minutemen.

The Golden Flashes are 8-1 in home games. Kent State scores 90.6 points while outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game.

The Falcons are 2-1 in conference play. Bowling Green ranks seventh in the MAC with 32.9 rebounds per game led by Sam Towns averaging 6.9.

Kent State averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Bowling Green gives up. Bowling Green scores 8.4 more points per game (89.1) than Kent State gives up (80.7).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Safford averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Delrecco Gillespie is averaging 19.1 points, 11.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games.

Javon Ruffin averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Campbell is averaging 16.5 points, 5.1 assists and 2.9 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 8-2, averaging 87.4 points, 36.3 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Falcons: 8-2, averaging 88.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.