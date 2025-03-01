Campbell scores 26 in Bowling Green's 61-52 win over Ball State

Led by Javontae Campbell's 26 points, the Bowling Green Falcons defeated the Ball State Cardinals 61-52 on Saturday
By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Javontae Campbell had 26 points in Bowling Green's 61-52 victory against Ball State on Saturday.

Campbell also contributed three steals for the Falcons (13-16, 7-9 Mid-American Conference). Marcus Johnson went 6 of 11 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 15 points. Jamai Felt had eight points and finished 4 of 4 from the floor.

Mickey Pearson Jr. led the way for the Cardinals (14-15, 7-9) with 15 points. Payton Sparks added 14 points and seven rebounds for Ball State. Juan Sebastian Gorosito had eight points.

Bowling Green entered halftime up 25-24. Campbell paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Bowling Green used a 13-2 second-half run to erase a one-point deficit and take the lead at 40-30 with 13:53 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Campbell scored 16 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Tuesday. Bowling Green visits Northern Illinois and Ball State hosts Central Michigan.

