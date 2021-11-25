Canada-US World Cup qualifier slated for Jan. 30 in Ontario

The U.S. is second in the North and Central American and Caribbean region with 15 points — one behind Canada and one ahead of Mexico and Panama with six games remaining. Costa Rica has nine, Jamaica seven, El Salvador six and Honduras three.

The top three nations qualify for next year’s World Cup in Qatar, and the No. 4 team advances to a one-game playoff for a berth.

The U.S. opened qualifying with a 0-0 draw at El Salvador on Sept. 2, tied 1-1 with Canada three days later in Nashville, Tennessee, and rallied for a 4-1 win at Honduras on Sept. 8.

