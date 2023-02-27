Canadian entries take top prizes for best tasting tap water

Entries from Canada took the top two spots for Best Municipal Water on Saturday at the 33rd annual Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting. Clearbrook, British Columbia, a previous six-time champion, took home first place and North Muskoka, Ontario, finished second. St. Paris, Ohio, was third.

The top bottled water award went to 2019 winner Smeraldina Natural Artesian Water of Italy’s Mediterranean island of Sardinia. Hope Natural Spring Water of Halifax County, Virginia, finished second and Jano of Blanchard, New Brunswick, was third.