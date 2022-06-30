Canadian teen Russell-Rowe helps Crew beat Toronto FC, 2-1

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian teen Jacen Russell-Rowe had two assists to help the Columbus Crew beat Toronto FC 2-1 on Wednesday night.
The 19-year-old Russell-Rowe, from Brampton, Ontario, is a former Toronto FC academy player. He signed a first-team deal with Columbus (5-5-6) on Wednesday after leading the MLS Next Pro League with 11 goals for Crew 2.
Russell-Rowe set up goals by Sean Zawadzki in the 18th minute and Darlington Nagbe in the 30th. Jesus Jimenez scored for Toronto (5-9-3) in the 54th.
Credit: Jon Blacker
