Candelario leads Cubs against the Reds after 4-hit game

Cincinnati Reds (59-51, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (55-53, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luke Weaver (2-3, 6.80 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (5-6, 5.46 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -160, Reds +136; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds after Jeimer Candelario had four hits on Wednesday in a 16-6 win over the Reds.

Chicago has gone 29-27 at home and 55-53 overall. Cubs pitchers have a collective 4.15 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Cincinnati has a 59-51 record overall and a 31-25 record in road games. The Reds are 46-12 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Thursday's game is the ninth meeting between these teams this season. The Reds hold a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has 20 doubles, four triples and eight home runs for the Cubs. Yan Gomes is 15-for-39 with seven doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 16 home runs, 46 walks and 61 RBI while hitting .272 for the Reds. Matt McLain is 12-for-37 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .309 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 41 runs

Reds: 5-5, .258 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (hip), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.