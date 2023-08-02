Candelario leads Cubs against the Reds following 4-hit game

Cincinnati Reds (59-50, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (54-53, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brandon Williamson (3-2, 4.34 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Cubs: Drew Smyly (8-7, 4.75 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -137, Reds +117; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs take on the Cincinnati Reds after Jeimer Candelario had four hits on Tuesday in a 20-9 win over the Reds.

Chicago is 54-53 overall and 28-27 in home games. The Cubs have gone 30-18 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Cincinnati is 31-24 in road games and 59-50 overall. Reds hitters have a collective .331 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Wednesday's game is the eighth meeting between these teams this season. The Reds have a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has 20 doubles, four triples and eight home runs for the Cubs. Yan Gomes is 14-for-38 with six doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 22 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs while hitting .273 for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 10-for-43 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .311 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Reds: 6-4, .253 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.