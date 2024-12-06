Canisius faces Akron on 4-game skid

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius comes into the matchup with Akron after losing four in a row.

The Zips have gone 3-1 in home games. Akron ranks fifth in the MAC in rebounding with 33.8 rebounds. Shelbee Brown paces the Zips with 8.1 boards.

The Golden Griffins are 1-2 in road games. Canisius allows 68.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 15.7 points per game.

Akron scores 65.6 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 68.1 Canisius allows. Canisius averages 52.4 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 63.6 Akron gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexus Mobley is shooting 43.5% and averaging 11.4 points for the Zips.

Jaela Johnson is averaging 10.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Golden Griffins.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.