Canisius takes on Akron, aims to end 4-game slide

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius enters the matchup against Akron as losers of four games in a row.

The Zips are 3-1 in home games. Akron ranks fifth in the MAC in rebounding with 33.8 rebounds. Shelbee Brown leads the Zips with 8.1 boards.

The Golden Griffins are 1-2 on the road. Canisius gives up 68.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 15.7 points per game.

Akron averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 3.6 per game Canisius gives up. Canisius averages 52.4 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 63.6 Akron allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Vejsicky averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc.

Jaela Johnson is averaging 10.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Golden Griffins.

