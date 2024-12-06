Canucks and Blue Jackets take the ice for non-conference matchup

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -239, Blue Jackets +196; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks and the Columbus Blue Jackets hit the ice in a non-conference matchup.

Vancouver has gone 3-5-3 in home games and 13-7-4 overall. The Canucks are 12-4-2 in games they score at least three goals.

Columbus has an 11-11-3 record overall and a 3-8-2 record on the road. The Blue Jackets have a 10-2-2 record when scoring three or more goals.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conor Garland has scored eight goals with 13 assists for the Canucks. Jake DeBrusk has eight goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Kirill Marchenko has 10 goals and 14 assists for the Blue Jackets. Zachary Werenski has scored five goals and added 12 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 6-3-1, averaging four goals, 6.7 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.