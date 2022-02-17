Hamburger icon
Capital city library system announces Sunday reopenings

Updated 13 minutes ago
The library system serving Ohio's capital city and some surrounding suburbs has announced it's reopening on Sundays after the easing of pandemic-related staffing shortages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The library system serving Ohio's capital city and some surrounding suburbs will reopen its branches on Sundays after the easing of staffing shortages related to the coronavirus pandemic, library officials said Thursday.

The Columbus Metropolitan Library normally employs about 870 full- and part-time staff but had almost 160 unfilled positions when it announced the closures in November. The system furloughed more than 600 workers in 2020 following stay-at-home orders that shuttered businesses across the state.

The library will once again offer Sunday hours at its downtown facility and 23 neighborhood and suburban branches beginning this weekend. The library said in a news release the system’s employee count has risen to 760, with jobs still available.

Masks remain mandatory under city and library directives.

Libraries across the country have faced similar staffing challenges since the pandemic began.

