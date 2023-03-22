Capitals blow 3-goal lead, lose to Blue Jackets in overtime

Nick Jensen scored twice and T.J. Oshie, Conor Sheary and Sonny Milano each had a goal for the Capitals, who have lost three in a row and six of their past eight games.

Columbus got two goals from Adam Boqvist and one each from Eric Robinson, Emil Bemstrom and Jenner. Daniil Tarasov made 31 saves, and Roslovic completed the comeback with 2:17 left in 3-on-3 OT.

NOTES: Nicolas Aube-Kubel was a healthy scratch for the Capitals, replaced in the lineup by Aliaksei Protas. ... With Brad Larsen away from the team because of a death in the family, associate coach Pascal Vincent ran the Blue Jackets bench for the game.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Return home to face the New York Islanders on Friday night.

Capitals: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.

