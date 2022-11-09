BreakingNews
Cardinals acquire INF Jose Fermin from Guardians for cash

news
41 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals have acquired minor league infielder Jose Fermin from the Cleveland Guardians for cash considerations and added him to their 40-man roster

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals acquired minor league infielder Jose Fermin from the Cleveland Guardians for cash considerations Wednesday and added him to their 40-man roster.

The Cardinals also reinstated pitchers Alex Reyes and Drew VerHagen from the injured list.

The 23-year-old Fermin hit .215 with six homers and 31 RBIs in 90 games for Triple-A Columbus. He originally signed with the Guardians as an international free agent in 2015 and has become a versatile defensive player, starting games at second base, third base and shortstop.

The Cardinals have 38 players on their 40-man roster.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

