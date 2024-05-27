Cardinals aim to keep win streak going against the Reds

The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to build upon a five-game win streak with a victory over the Cincinnati Reds
By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
St. Louis Cardinals (25-26, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (23-30, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Lance Lynn (2-2, 3.68 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -134, Cardinals +113; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals will look to keep a five-game win streak alive when they take on the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati is 13-15 at home and 23-30 overall. The Reds are 17-11 in games when they record at least eight hits.

St. Louis is 25-26 overall and 12-14 on the road. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .234, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Monday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with a .247 batting average, and has 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 25 walks and 24 RBI. Tyler Stephenson is 13-for-35 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Masyn Winn has 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 15 RBI for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 13-for-43 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .216 batting average, 3.43 ERA, even run differential

Cardinals: 8-2, .284 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jeimer Candelario: day-to-day (neck), Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (tricep), Justin Wilson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (groin), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Alex Young: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar: day-to-day (hamstring), Nick Robertson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Riley O'Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (arm), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

