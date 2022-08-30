Cardinals bring 3-game win streak into game against the Reds

Cincinnati has a 26-37 record at home and a 50-77 record overall. The Reds have a 36-14 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

St. Louis is 75-54 overall and 33-32 on the road. The Cardinals rank seventh in the majors with 161 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 13th time this season. The Cardinals lead the season series 8-4.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Paul Goldschmidt has 34 doubles and 33 home runs for the Cardinals. Corey Dickerson is 17-for-33 with three doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .254 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Cardinals: 7-3, .284 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (calf), T.J. Zeuch: 15-Day IL (back), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Matt Reynolds: 10-Day IL (hip), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.