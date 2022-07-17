dayton-daily-news logo
Cardinals face the Reds leading series 2-0

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals lead 2-0 in a six-game series against the Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds (34-57, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (50-44, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (4-2, 4.45 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Cardinals: Steven Matz (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -162, Reds +140; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, leading the series 2-0.

St. Louis is 29-20 in home games and 50-44 overall. The Cardinals have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .320.

Cincinnati has a 34-57 record overall and a 16-29 record in road games. Reds hitters are batting a collective .240, which ranks 10th in the NL.

The teams meet Sunday for the ninth time this season. The Cardinals lead the season series 6-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with a .330 batting average, and has 28 doubles, 20 home runs, 47 walks and 70 RBI. Dylan Carlson is 11-for-34 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

Brandon Drury leads the Reds with a .275 batting average, and has 19 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 24 walks and 52 RBI. Jonathan India is 13-for-43 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .241 batting average, 2.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Reds: 6-4, .256 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Edmundo Sosa: day-to-day (leg), Nolan Arenado: day-to-day (back), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Dakota Hudson: 15-Day IL (neck), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Dauri Moreta: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (covid), Ross Detwiler: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Cessa: 15-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

