Cardinals get cornerback help, sign veteran Dre Kirkpatrick

The Cardinals announced on Sunday that Kirkpatrick has agreed to a one-year deal. The 30-year-old spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals and was a starter during the last five. He's played in 99 games, including 67 starts and has 10 career interceptions.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Kirkpatrick was a first-round pick out of Alabama in 2012. He'll have the opportunity to earn the other starting cornerback job opposite three-time All-Pro Patrick Peterson.