Cardinals host the Reds on 4-game home losing streak

Cincinnati Reds (82-78, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (69-91, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Connor Phillips (1-0, 5.66 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Cardinals: Drew Rom (1-4, 7.98 ERA, 2.05 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -126, Cardinals +106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals aim to end their four-game home skid with a win against the Cincinnati Reds.

St. Louis has a 33-46 record in home games and a 69-91 record overall. The Cardinals are 36-22 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Cincinnati is 82-78 overall and 44-35 in road games. The Reds have the 10th-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .327.

Saturday's game is the 12th meeting between these teams this season. The Reds are ahead 6-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Edman has 25 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 47 RBI for the Cardinals. Richie Palacios is 9-for-32 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 36 doubles, three triples and 23 home runs while hitting .270 for the Reds. Christian Encarnacion-Strand is 13-for-39 with seven home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, .199 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by 43 runs

Reds: 4-6, .266 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Dylan Carlson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (wrist), Nolan Arenado: 10-Day IL (back), Alec Burleson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (foot), Nolan Gorman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (knee), Guillermo Zuniga: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brendan Donovan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Daniel Duarte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (groin), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (toe), Tejay Antone: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (oblique), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.