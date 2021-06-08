dayton-daily-news logo
X

Cardinals look to stop 5-game losing streak against Indians

news | 2 hours ago
By The Associated Press
St. Louis heads into the matchup against Cleveland in a rut, losers of five straight

Cleveland Indians (31-26, second in the AL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (31-29, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Shane Bieber (6-3, 3.08 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) Cardinals: Carlos Martinez (3-5, 5.83 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals +144, Indians -166; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Cardinals are 15-14 on their home turf. St. Louis is averaging four RBIs per game this season. Nolan Arenado leads the team with 40 total runs batted in.

The Indians are 17-14 on the road. Cleveland has slugged .388 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the club with a .535 slugging percentage, including 27 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler O'Neill leads the Cardinals with 13 home runs and is batting .278.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 13 home runs and is batting .267.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .232 batting average, 6.52 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Indians: 5-5, .249 batting average, 6.49 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (undisclosed), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Kwang Hyun Kim: (back), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (side), Justin Williams: (neck), Harrison Bader: (rib), Max Moroff: (shoulder), Paul DeJong: (side), Yadier Molina: (knee).

Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top