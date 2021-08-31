dayton-daily-news logo
Cardinals-Reds game postponed, doubleheader on Wednesday

1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals-Cincinnati Reds game has been postponed because of heavy rain

CINCINNATI (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals-Cincinnati Reds game scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed because of heavy rain.

The game will be made up Wednesday as part of a split doubleheader. The first game will be the rescheduled one and start at 1:10 p.m. and the second one starts at 6:40 p.m. Both will be seven-inning games.

The Cardinals beat the Reds 3-1 in the series opener on Monday to move within 2 1/2 games of Cincinnati for second place in the NL Central and for the second NL wild-card playoff spot.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

