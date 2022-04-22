Cardinals visit the Reds to start 3-game series

Cincinnati has a 0-2 record at home and a 2-11 record overall. The Reds have a 0-2 record in games decided by one run.

St. Louis has a 3-1 record in home games and a 7-4 record overall. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 3.09 ERA, which ranks fifth in the NL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer has three doubles for the Reds. Tyler Naquin is 8-for-26 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Tyler O'Neill has a double and a home run for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 16-for-38 with five doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 1-9, .171 batting average, 6.18 ERA, outscored by 38 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Reds: Tyler Stephenson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (biceps), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Daniel Duarte: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Sims: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: day-to-day (hip), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.