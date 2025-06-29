Cards complete 3-game sweep of Guardians with 7-0 victory

Nolan Gorman belted a three-run homer, Victor Scott II had a two-run shot and Matthew Liberatore won his career-high third straight start and the St. Louis Cardinals rolled to a 7-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians
St. Louis Cardinals' Thomas Saggese, left, congratulates Nolan Gorman after his three- run home run off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Logan Allen during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 29, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

St. Louis Cardinals' Thomas Saggese, left, congratulates Nolan Gorman after his three- run home run off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Logan Allen during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 29, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
By BRIAN DULIK – Associated Press
5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Nolan Gorman belted a three-run homer, Victor Scott II had a two-run shot and Matthew Liberatore won his career-high third straight start and the St. Louis Cardinals rolled to a 7-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday.

Gorman went deep in the first inning off Logan Allen (5-6), while Scott homered off Hunter Gaddis in the seventh to extend the Cardinals’ lead to 5-0. Pedro Pagés and Garrett Hampson added RBIs in the eighth.

St. Louis has won six straight on the road, its longest run under fourth-year manager Oliver Marmol. The Cardinals completed their initial series sweep of Cleveland by a 21-6 margin in the three-game set.

Liberatore (6-6) tossed six innings, striking out five while allowing three hits and five walks. JoJo Romero, Riley O'Brien and John King wrapped up the combined three-hitter that included eight bases on balls.

Allen gave up three runs in six innings for Cleveland, which went 1-5 on its homestand and fell two games below .500 for the first time since April 8.

Guardians shortstop Gabriel Arias was taken off the field on a cart after sustaining a left ankle sprain in the third, but X-rays of his lower leg were negative. He caught his left spikes on the grass while going into the hole to field a grounder by Masyn Winn.

Key moment

With two outs in the first and Winn and Willson Contreras aboard, Gorman hammered Allen's sweeper 428 feet into the right-center field stands.

Key stat

Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado singled in the third for his 1,900th hit and had his 400th double in the sixth. He was removed for “cautionary reasons” in the eighth, according to the team.

Up next

Cardinals: RHP Erick Fedde (3-7, 4.11 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series Monday in Pittsburgh.

Guardians: RHP Gavin Williams (5-3, 3.68 ERA) pitches Tuesday to begin a three-game set at the Chicago Cubs.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore delivers against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 29, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians' Gabriel Arias, sitting, is assisted after being injured during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, June 29, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez throws St. Louis Cardinals' Thomas Saggese out at first base during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 29, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

