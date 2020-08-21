Cards finally back home, rally for 3 in 9th to beat Reds 5-4

Iglesias followed with a run-scoring balk to tie it and set up Wong.

Seth Elledge (1-0) picked up his first major league win with a scoreless ninth inning.

Cincinnati starter Sonny Gray struck out six over six innings to bring his NL-leading total to 51. He walked four.

Freddy Galvis homered off St. Louis starter Adam Wainwright, who gave up four runs, two of them earned, on six hits in seven innings. The 38-year-old retired the last 15 batters he faced after allowing a run-scoring double to Mike Moustakas in the third that pushed the lead to 4-2.

The Reds pushed across of a pair of unearned runs in the first on errors by third baseman Brad Miller and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

BUSY BIRDS

The Cardinals just completed a stretch of eight games in five days that ended Wednesday in Chicago. They will play 50 games over the next 42 days to conclude the season.

ON THE WAY BACK

St. Louis INF Paul DeJong was sent to the Cardinals alternate camp in Springfield, Missouri, to resume workouts as he returns from COVID-19. DeJong was one of 10 players to come down with the virus. St. Louis manager Mike Shildt indicated DeJong could return as soon as Monday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: C Matt Wieters was placed on the 10-day injury list with a broken toe.

UP NEXT

Reds RHP Anthony DeSclafani (1-1, 6.23) will face RHP Dakota Hudson (0-2, 5.40) is the second game of the four-game series on Friday. DeSclafani gave up nine earned runs in two innings of a 9-6 loss to Pittsburgh on Aug. 13. Hudson is 3-0 in four career starts against Cincinnati.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

St. Louis Cardinals' Kolten Wong (16) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a walk-off single to defeat the Cincinnati Reds in a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina hits an RBI single during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt dives but is unable to reach a double by Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina walks off the field after a ground out by Cincinnati Reds' Freddy Galvis to end the top of the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter (13) scores past Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart, left, as Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray, right, covers during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson