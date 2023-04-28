Cards select OT Paris Johnson at No. 6 after multiple trades

The Texans used the No. 3 overall selection to nab Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.

The Cardinals started the evening picking in the top 5 after a 2022 season that went about as poorly as possible. Arizona began the season with high hopes, but finished with a 4-13 record, which resulted in the team firing fourth-year coach Kliff Kingsbury and parting ways with GM Steve Keim.

Murray tore the ACL in his right knee late in the season and he's expected to miss at least a few games next fall.

The Cardinals selected Johnson 24 years after they picked his dad in the fifth round of the 1999 draft. Paris Johnson Sr. — a safety — never played in an NFL game.

