Carius lifts W. Illinois past Miami (Ohio) 79-67

56 minutes ago
Will Carius had 22 points as Western Illinois defeated Miami (Ohio) 79-67

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Will Carius had 22 points as Western Illinois topped Miami (Ohio) 79-67 on Saturday.

Trenton Massner had 17 points and seven rebounds for Western Illinois (5-2). Luka Barisic added 13 points. Colton Sandage had 13 points and six rebounds.

Dae Dae Grant had 22 points for the RedHawks (5-1), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Dalonte Brown added 12 points. Mekhi Lairy had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

