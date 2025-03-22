Carlos Carrasco lands major league contract with Yankees following strong showing in spring training

Carrasco, 38, signed a minor league deal with the Yankees on Feb. 5 and could have opted out of the deal on Saturday. Instead, the right-hander's 1.69 ERA in five spring training games, including four starts, earned him his new deal with New York.

He gets a $1.5 million salary while in the major leagues and $180,000 while in the minors, and can earn $2.5 million in performance bonuses for starts: $150,000 each for 12, 14, 16 and 18, $250,000 each for 20, 22, 24 and 26, and $450,000 each for 28 and 30.

Carrasco was 3-10 with a 5.64 ERA in 21 starts for Cleveland last season. In 15 seasons, Carrasco has a 110-103 record and 4.14 ERA. He led the American League in wins in 2017, when he was 18-6 with Cleveland.

The Yankees moved right-hander Gerrit Cole to the 60-day injured list as he faces season-ending Tommy John surgery.

Another injury also created the opening for Carrasco. General manager Brian Cashman said right-hander Clarke Schmidt will open the season on the injured list. Schmidt is recovering from back stiffness and a sore right shoulder.

Also, the team reassigned right-handers Colten Brewer and Geoff Hartlieb, left-hander Rob Zastryzny, outfielder Ismael Munguia and infielder-outfielder Andrew Velazquez to minor league camp.

