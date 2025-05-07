Carlos Santana kick-starts Guardians' 8-run 6th in 8-6 win over Nationals

Carlos Santana kick-started an eight-run sixth inning with a bases-clearing double, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Nationals 8-6 on Wednesday to win two of three at Washington in a 24-hour span
Cleveland Guardians' Carlos Santana follows through for a three-run double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians' Carlos Santana follows through for a three-run double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
news
By BEN NUCKOLS – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — Carlos Santana kick-started an eight-run sixth inning with a bases-clearing double, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Nationals 8-6 on Wednesday to win two of three at Washington in a 24-hour span.

The Guardians sent 13 men to the plate in the sixth against Michael Soroka (0-2) and relievers Jorge Lopez and Andrew Chafin. The first seven reached, and all of them scored. Leadoff man Steven Kwan scored twice in Cleveland's biggest inning of the season.

Before the sixth, the Guardians had just two hits and eight strikeouts against Soroka, who made his second start for the Nationals after straining his right biceps in his March 31 debut.

But Cleveland rediscovered the relentless offense that produced nine runs in each game while splitting a doubleheader a day earlier. After a rainout Monday, the first game of Tuesday's twinbill began at 3:35 p.m. and Wednesday's regularly scheduled matinee concluded at 3:03 p.m.

Gabriel Arias had four hits for Cleveland, which has won seven of nine. Joey Cantillo (1-0) worked a scoreless fifth, and Emmanuel Clase pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

Washington left 15 runners on base.

Key moment

Guardians reliever Cade Smith, who gave up four runs in two-thirds of an inning in Tuesday's first game, entered in the seventh with a four-run advantage. He allowed Amed Rosario's two-run single, then loaded the bases before retiring Alex Call on a flyball to right to preserve an 8-6 lead.

Key stat

Soroka's last scoreless outing of five innings or more was on July 24, 2020, his debut in that COVID-19-shortened season.

Up next

Guardians: Begin a three-game series against visiting Philadelphia on Friday night with Gavin Williams (2-2, 5.06 ERA) on the mound.

Nationals: Host St. Louis for a three-game series starting Friday night. Mitchell Parker (3-2, 3.48) is scheduled to start against the Cardinals' Erick Fedde (2-3, 4.78).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Jorge Lopez, right, is pulled from the game by manager Dave Martinez, left, during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, right, slides home to score on a double by Carlos Santana during the sixth inning of a baseball game against Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz, left, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians' Angel Martinez, right, comes home to score on a ground out by Brayan Rocchio during the sixth inning of a baseball game against Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz, left, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez hits an RBI single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
No injuries reported after plane hits runway during takeoff in...
2
Madison Schools levy request ends Election Day in a tie
3
No, the Ohio raccoon with a meth pipe wasn’t from ‘our’ Springfield
4
JD Vance’s half-brother Cory Bowman to face incumbent Aftab Pureval in...
5
Hamilton Community Foundation hopes to award more grants for teachers