dayton-daily-news logo
X

Carolina to visit Columbus Saturday

news
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
The Carolina Hurricanes will face the Columbus Blue Jackets

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets +130, Hurricanes -154; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Carolina Hurricanes.

Columbus went 18-26-12 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 11-9-8 at home. The Blue Jackets recorded 238 assists on 134 total goals last season.

Carolina finished 36-12-8 overall with a 16-9-3 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Hurricanes scored 42 power play goals on 164 power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Middletown Council doesn’t have votes to decide future of $1.3B...
2
4 charged with money laundering for illegal video gaming in Springfield
3
More than 100 slot, gaming machines seized in Clark County illegal...
4
Bill introduced to change oversight ‘loophole’ after teen drowned in...
5
5 things to know about the proposed $1.3 billion Hollywoodland project...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top