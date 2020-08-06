Carrasco expected to start for Cleveland against Cincinnati

The Indians went 49-32 on their home field in 2019. Cleveland hit 223 total home runs and averaged 8.4 hits per game last year.

The Reds went 34-47 on the road in 2019. Cincinnati hit .244 as a team and averaged 3.0 extra base hits per game last year.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Cleveland leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Indians: Tyler Naquin: (toe), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

Reds: Robert Stephenson: (back), Wade Miley: (groin), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Mike Moustakas: (left quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.