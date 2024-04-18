Carrasco pitches solid into the 6th inning and the Guardians beat the Red Sox 5-4

Carrasco (1-1) threw 56 of his 89 pitches for strikes and allowed two hits while striking out five and walking three. He left after allowing a two-out single to Reese McGuire in the sixth with Cleveland leading 5-1.

Emmanuel Clase pitched a scoreless ninth for his fifth save.

After starting the season with seven wins in 10 road games, the Red Sox went 3-7 on their first homestand of the season.

Trailing 5-1, Boston cut into Cleveland’s lead behind Jarren Duran’s two-run triple in the Red Sox's three-run sixth inning.

Left-hander Brennan Bernardino had two scoreless innings in the start for the Red Sox, who used five pitchers. Cooper Criswell (0-1) was charged with the loss after allowing four runs — three earned — in 2 1/3 innings.

Boston made two more errors that led to three unearned runs. The Red Sox have committed an MLB-worse 19 errors.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: RHP Pedro Avila was added to Cleveland’s major league roster one day after being acquired from San Diego. ... RHP Wes Parsons was optioned to Triple-A Columbus to make room for Avila.

Red Sox: All-Star 3B Rafael Devers wasn’t in the lineup for the series finale against Cleveland. He underwent an MRI before the game to check on the knee soreness that has bothered him in recent days. ... OF Tyler O’Neill was placed on the 7-day injured list, retroactive to April 16. Taking his spot on the active roster was OF Rob Refsnyder, who started the season on the injured list (left toe fracture). Refsnyder was used as a pinch hitter in the seventh and played the final two innings in left field.

UP NEXT

Guardians: RHP Triston McKenzie (1-2, 6.23) is scheduled to open the three-game series against Oakland on Friday. McKenzie hasn’t faced the Athletics since the 2022 season. RHP Joe Boyle (1-2, 5.68) is listed as the probable starter for the A’s.

Red Sox: Travel to Pittsburgh for a three-game series that begins Friday. RHP Brayan Bello (2-1, 3.92) will make his fifth start of the season for Boston. The Pirates have yet to announce a starter.

