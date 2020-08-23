Carrasco scheduled to start for Cleveland against Detroit

The Indians went 48-28 in division play in 2019. Cleveland pitchers struck out 9.3 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 3.76.

The Tigers finished 22-53 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Detroit averaged 8.2 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 41 total triples last season.

The teams meet for the fifth time this season. Cleveland leads the season series 4-1.

INJURIES: Indians: Delino DeShields: (hip).

Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), Cameron Maybin: (leg), C.J. Cron: (knee).

