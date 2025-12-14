Carroll scores 17 in Youngstown State's 103-52 win against Thiel

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Cris Carroll's 17 points helped Youngstown State defeat Thiel 103-52 on Sunday.

Carroll added three steals for the Penguins (7-4, 2-0 Horizon League). Rich Rolf scored 13 points while going 6 of 8 from the field. Vladimer Salaridze had 12 points and went 5 of 8 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range). Jaiden Haynes also scored 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting.