Carry has 14 as Kent State beats Eastern Michigan 77-63

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Sincere Carry scored 14 points as Kent State beat Eastern Michigan 77-63 on Tuesday night.
Carry had five assists for the Golden Flashes (15-3, 5-0 Mid-American Conference). Malique Jacobs scored 14 points while going 6 of 10 and 2 of 4 from the free throw line. Jalen Sullinger recorded 14 points and shot 4 for 8 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. The Golden Flashes extended their winning streak to nine games.
Emoni Bates led the way for the Eagles (4-14, 1-4) with 24 points and six rebounds. Tyson Acuff added 12 points for Eastern Michigan. Yusuf Jihad also put up 11 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
Clark County deputies get ‘critical’ safety equipment after fundraisers
2
With future funding uncertain, local emergency rental assistance...
3
From poverty to politics: ‘A rags to riches story’ of JD Vance’s rise...
4
Tracking how local governments are spending $718M in federal ARPA funds
5
Warren County weighing broadband, childcare provider programs with ARPA...