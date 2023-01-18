dayton-daily-news logo
Carry has 14 as Kent State beats Eastern Michigan 77-63

Led by Sincere Carry's 14 points, the Kent State Golden Flashes defeated the Eastern Michigan Eagles 77-63 on Tuesday night

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Sincere Carry scored 14 points as Kent State beat Eastern Michigan 77-63 on Tuesday night.

Carry had five assists for the Golden Flashes (15-3, 5-0 Mid-American Conference). Malique Jacobs scored 14 points while going 6 of 10 and 2 of 4 from the free throw line. Jalen Sullinger recorded 14 points and shot 4 for 8 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. The Golden Flashes extended their winning streak to nine games.

Emoni Bates led the way for the Eagles (4-14, 1-4) with 24 points and six rebounds. Tyson Acuff added 12 points for Eastern Michigan. Yusuf Jihad also put up 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

