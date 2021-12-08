Carry, Kent State host Detroit

SLIPPING AT 66: Detroit is 0-6 when it allows at least 66 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 66.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Golden Flashes have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Titans. Kent State has an assist on 40 of 78 field goals (51.3 percent) across its previous three contests while Detroit has assists on 31 of 68 field goals (45.6 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Kent State has held opposing teams to 60 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all MAC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com