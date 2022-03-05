Hamburger icon
Carry scores 20 to carry Kent State over Buffalo 70-65

28 minutes ago
Sincere Carry had 20 points as Kent State stretched its winning streak to 12 games, edging past Buffalo 70-65

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Sincere Carry had 20 points as Kent State stretched its win streak to 12 games, narrowly defeating Buffalo 70-65 on Friday night.

Malique Jacobs had 16 points for Kent State (21-9, 16-4 Mid-American Conference). Giovanni Santiago added 12 points.

Jeenathan Williams had 18 points for the Bulls (19-10, 13-6). Ronaldo Segu added 14 points and LaQuill Hardnett had 12 points.

The Golden Flashes leveled the season series against the Bulls. Buffalo defeated Kent State 64-51 on Jan. 21.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

