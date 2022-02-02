Hamburger icon
Carry scores 20 to lead Kent St. past Miami (OH) 78-65

1 hour ago
Sincere Carry scored 20 points and Andrew Garcia scored 12 and Kent State beat Miami (OH) 78-65

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Sincere Carry scored 20 points and Andrew Garcia scored 12 and Kent State beat Miami (OH) 78-65 on Tuesday night.

Malique Jacobs added 10 points and eight rebounds and Justyn Hamilton grabbed 10 rebounds for Kent State (12-9, 7-4 Mid-American Conference).

Dae Dae Grant had 18 points and seven rebounds, Kamari Williams scored 14 points and Precious Ayah blocked three blocks for the RedHawks (9-11, 3-6).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

