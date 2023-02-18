Carry sparks Kent State past Eastern Michigan, 81-54

Carry had six assists for the Golden Flashes (22-5, 12-2 Mid-American Conference). Malique Jacobs added 13 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line, and he also had five rebounds and three steals. Julius Rollins was 4 of 6 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Emoni Bates led the Eagles (6-21, 3-11) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Eastern Michigan also got nine points from Kevin-David Rice. In addition, Orlando Lovejoy finished with seven points.