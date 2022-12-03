dayton-daily-news logo
X

Carry's 23 lead Kent State over South Dakota State 83-68

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Led by Sincere Carry's 23 points, the Kent State Golden Flashes defeated the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 83-68 on Friday night

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Sincere Carry had 23 points in Kent State's 83-68 win against South Dakota State on Friday night.

Carry was 10 of 16 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) for the Golden Flashes (6-2). Malique Jacobs added 13 points while going 4 of 11 and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had seven assists and five steals. Cli'Ron Hornbeak shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Zeke Mayo led the Jackrabbits (3-5) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Matthew Mors added 10 points for South Dakota State. In addition, William Kyle III finished with nine points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
The Miami University Art Museum renamed in honor of donors
2
RSV and flu cases in Clark County leading to spike in hospitalizations
3
Video of Miami University students going crazy for World Cup U.S. win...
4
Hamilton man found guilty in nationwide foreclosure scam
5
Springfield police asking for videos taken during holiday event...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top