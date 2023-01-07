Carry's 31 lead Kent State over Miami (OH) 69-66

Carry was 12 of 21 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Golden Flashes (12-3). Miryne Thomas added 12 points while going 4 of 8 (2 for 5 from distance), and he also had six rebounds.

Mekhi Lairy finished with 17 points, four assists and three steals for the RedHawks (6-9). Morgan Safford added 15 points and 11 rebounds for Miami. Anderson Mirambeaux also had 13 points, six rebounds and two steals.