dayton-daily-news logo
X

Carry's 31 lead Kent State past Baldwin Wallace 76-55

news
39 minutes ago
Sincere Carry scored 31 points as Kent State beat Baldwin Wallace 76-55

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Sincere Carry scored 31 points as Kent State beat Baldwin Wallace 76-55 on Thursday night.

Carry also added seven assists and six steals for the Golden Flashes (2-0). Miryne Thomas scored 11 points and Giovanni Santiago recorded 10 points.

Anthony Mazzeo led the Yellow Jackets (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Baldwin Wallace also got 14 points from Ray Ellington.

NEXT UP

Kent State hosts Portland on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
New local beer in honor of veterans will help raise funds for wall at...
2
Monroe voters overwhelmingly pass 3 charter amendments
3
Man sentenced in trio of Miami Valley armed bank robberies
4
Greg Landsman declares victory over incumbent Steve Chabot in Ohio’s...
5
Butler County’s incumbent lawmakers win re-election
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top