Carter puts up 22, Providence beats Xavier 79-75

The Musketeers (13-13, 7-8) were led by Desmond Claude, who recorded 22 points. Quincy Olivari added 19 points for Xavier. In addition, Dayvion McKnight finished with 16 points, six assists and four steals.

Carter scored 10 points in the first half and Providence went into halftime trailing 38-33. Providence pulled off the victory after a 9-0 second-half run erased a one-point deficit and gave them the lead at 77-69 with 3:03 left in the half. Pierre scored 13 second-half points.

